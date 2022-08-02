‘Dead’ woman files petition seeking pension in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: M Muniyammal (72) from Melmalaiyanur taluk filed a petition to the Collector on Monday demanding old-age pension, after a VAO cancelled it saying she was recorded dead in official data. Muniyammal, a local of Ravanampattu village near Avalurpettai panchayat union, has been living there for the past seven decades, she said in her petition. “I started receiving OAP from 2009, which was halted thrice in the last 12 years for reasons like wrong account number, wrong Aadhar number and now finally, the VAO said the records show that I’m dead,” she said. “It has become common at the VAO office to rule out names of elderly people and register new ones because a new one will yield Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 bribe for the officers. To restore my OAP account they are asking for Rs 2,000-3,000 bribe,” she added. Collector D Mohan said, “Action will be taken against officials and a probe will be held.” The VAO was unavailable for comments.