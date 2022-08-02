Elephant deaths: File report by Sept 5, says Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered TANGEDCO to file a report by September 5 on steps taken to prevent electrocution of elephants and other wildlife. The bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy warned the TANGEDCO MD will be summoned if the report was not filed.

The direction was issued while hearing a batch of pleas on forest and wildlife matters. The standing committee of the national board for wildlife recommended eco-friendly measures to mitigate impacts of power transmission/distribution lines passing through protected forests, including rectification of sagging lines and using aerial bunched cables to avert animals coming into contact with low-hanging electric lines. It recommended joint inspection by EB and forests departments of transmission/distribution lines in protected areas. The matter was posted to September 9.

