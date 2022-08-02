Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant deaths: File report by Sept 5, says Madras HC

A special bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered TANGEDCO to file a report by September 5 on steps taken to prevent electrocution of elephants and other wildlife.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A special bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered TANGEDCO to file a report by September 5 on steps taken to prevent electrocution of elephants and other wildlife. The bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy warned the TANGEDCO MD will be summoned if the report was not filed.

The direction was issued while hearing a batch of pleas on forest and wildlife matters. The standing committee of the national board for wildlife recommended eco-friendly measures to mitigate impacts of power transmission/distribution lines passing through protected forests, including rectification of sagging lines and using aerial bunched cables to avert animals coming into contact with low-hanging electric lines. It recommended joint inspection by EB and forests departments of transmission/distribution lines in protected areas. The matter was posted to September 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO Madras High Court Elephant deaths
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp