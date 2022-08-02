Home States Tamil Nadu

Four TNDRF teams sent to southern TN: KKSSR Ramachandran

Published: 02nd August 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Indian Meteorological Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rain for four days in various districts, four teams of TN Disaster Rescue Forces were sent to Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran here on Monday.

In a press statement, the minister said the State witnessed 82% more rainfall than the average from June 1 to July 31. “The National Disaster Rescue Force teams have also arrived in Kanyakumari and Nilgiris districts,” he said.

District control rooms and state control rooms are functioning round the clock. The public can reach them by calling the toll free numbers 1070 and 1077 respectively. The public can also register their complaints through WhatsApp number 94458-69848.

