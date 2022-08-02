Home States Tamil Nadu

One-man panel to probe temple car mishap: PK Sekar

“The panel will be set up under Additional Commissioner Kannan IAS. The temple car festival during the month of Aadi was not held for the past two years.

Published: 02nd August 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the temple car that collapsed | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/TIRUCHY: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu said on Monday that a one-man commission will be set up to inquire into the temple car collapse that occurred in Thirukokarnam in Pudukkottai district. He was talking to reporters after visiting the mishap site and distributing relief of Rs 50,000 to each of the injured persons receiving treatment at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

“The panel will be set up under Additional Commissioner Kannan IAS. The temple car festival during the month of Aadi was not held for the past two years. On Sunday, four temple cars were taken out, out of which three moved without any problem. Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered an inquiry into this incident,” Sekar Babu said.

When asked why a case was filed against two temporary employees even before investigation began, Sekar Babu said, “We took action based on the complaints received. If inquiry proves them innocent, the case will be withdrawn.”

There are hundreds of temple cars in Tamil Nadu, and not all of them are in state which might lead to accidents.“Such accidents happen owing to various reasons. We are always careful, and even in this particular case, we had got a stability certificate from the PWD.

We also took permission from the police and fire services. It is unfortunate that such an incident took place,” Sekar Babu said. The temple car will be taken out, once again, after repair and rituals in connection with the incident have been performed at the temple, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Sekar
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp