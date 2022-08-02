One-man panel to probe temple car mishap: PK Sekar

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/TIRUCHY: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu said on Monday that a one-man commission will be set up to inquire into the temple car collapse that occurred in Thirukokarnam in Pudukkottai district. He was talking to reporters after visiting the mishap site and distributing relief of Rs 50,000 to each of the injured persons receiving treatment at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

“The panel will be set up under Additional Commissioner Kannan IAS. The temple car festival during the month of Aadi was not held for the past two years. On Sunday, four temple cars were taken out, out of which three moved without any problem. Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered an inquiry into this incident,” Sekar Babu said.

When asked why a case was filed against two temporary employees even before investigation began, Sekar Babu said, “We took action based on the complaints received. If inquiry proves them innocent, the case will be withdrawn.”

There are hundreds of temple cars in Tamil Nadu, and not all of them are in state which might lead to accidents.“Such accidents happen owing to various reasons. We are always careful, and even in this particular case, we had got a stability certificate from the PWD.

We also took permission from the police and fire services. It is unfortunate that such an incident took place,” Sekar Babu said. The temple car will be taken out, once again, after repair and rituals in connection with the incident have been performed at the temple, he added.



