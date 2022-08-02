Home States Tamil Nadu

Students from Eraiyur buy books from savings of Rs 20,000 for Kalaignar Memorial library

It was truly a moment of awe to hear R Dakshan Sriram, a Class 1 student, talking to reporters at the Collectorate on Monday.

By P Thiruselvam
PERAMBALUR: It was truly a moment of awe to hear R Dakshan Sriram, a Class 1 student, talking to reporters at the Collectorate on Monday. "My parents used to give me small amounts of money to buy snacks. I saved a part of it, and when my teacher suggested that I donate that sum to buy books for a library, I gladly gave the Rs 40 I had saved," Sriram said.

A total of 11 students of St Joseph Global School in Eraiyur, led by school principal Sandhana Sekar and sister J Anothony Mary, donated 200 books purchased from their savings of Rs 20,000 to Collector Sri Venkada Priya for Kalaignar Memorial Library on Monday. Students studying from Class 1 to 9 had been saving money from what their parents had given to buy snacks during summer holidays.

When the school reopened, the students decided to use the savings for a good cause. Following a discussion with their teachers last week, the students decided to spend the money on buying books for the library. Calling the students a role model for the youth and future generation, the Collector thanked them, their teachers and the school management.

Speaking to TNIE, sister Mary said, "First, a class of students spoke to us about spending their savings on a good cause, perhaps like helping an old-age home. Then we spoke to students in other classes. A total of 300 students came forward to offer their savings. We discussed as to what could be done with the savings. Then, we decided on donating books to the library." S Sana, a Class 8 student, said,

"Spending money on books is the best idea. I contributed Rs 50, which I had saved. I have a habit of reading books, especially those on science. I aspire to become a scientist. I hope our efforts will help all students who want to rise to great heights using education."

