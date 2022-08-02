'Thumps up' icon for Tiruchy houses that regularly segregate garbage

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a bid to encourage more residents to take up source segregation of garbage, the corporation has planned to put up a 'thumbs up' icon in front of houses which regularly hand over segregated garbage to sanitation workers.

According to sources, the top brass of the corporation is of the view that apart from carrying out regular awareness measures, there is also a need for such steps to motivate residents. "Our garbage collection vehicles moving through the streets are making regular announcements, requesting residents to hand over waste in a segregated manner.

Several residents are cooperating with the civic body. However, some of them often put some non-degradable waste along with degradable waste. Putting up such icons in front of houses might encourage more people to segregate waste," a senior official said. The corporation had tried similar motivational steps in the past. For instance, in 2019, the corporation litter-free-street boards at the entrance of more than 30 streets to motivate residents to avoid littering.

However, this project failed as corporation officials did not take any step to ensure its success after putting up the boards. Chandra Mohan, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar, said, "They simply put up boards at the entrance of each street and did noting more. How can a board alone motivate residents? They had to take more steps to improve door-to-door garbage collection and also put a few bins at some location. I hope the current administration does the necessary groundwork to ensure 100 % segregation of waste at source."

Some of the youth suggested that the corporation should consider making regular assessments even after allotting a 'thumbs up' icon for a house. "The administration should make it clear that the residents who receive the icon should regularly give the waste only in a segregated manner," said M Gayathri, a college student and resident of Woraiyur.

Meanwhile, senior officials said they are considering various steps to ensure the collection of segregated waste from all the houses. "When we get waste in an unsegregated manner, the sanitation workers at micro-compost centres are forced to spend time to segregate it. So, we are planning steps to ensure that the waste collected is segregated," an official said.

