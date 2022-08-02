Home States Tamil Nadu

Water stagnation, power disruption hit Madurai

An average of 45.4 mm of rainfall was reported in Madurai district on Sunday. Notably, a cloudburst again brought heavy rains to Usilampatti and Kuppanampatti areas.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Damages to electricity lines and water stagnation were reported in several regions with heavy rains lashing the district for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy along with Collector Aneesh Sekhar inspected the in Kallandhiri area and distributed assistance.

An average of 45.4 mm of rainfall was reported in Madurai district on Sunday. Notably, a cloudburst again brought heavy rains to Usilampatti and Kuppanampatti areas. Until 8 am on Monday, an average of 230 mm of rainfall was reported in Usilampatti and about 101 mm average rainfall was reported in Kuppanampatti. 

As rainwater breached into the panchayat union middle school in Pothampatti village near Usilampatti, the students were accommodated for classes on the premises of a nearby temple on Monday. Some houses in the area also bore damage.

Tirupuvanam in Sivagangai district has also been witnessing cloudbursts, and the area received about 120 mm of average rainfall until 8 am on Monday. Following an inspection at Kallandhiri, Minister Moorthy said, “Drinking water distribution and power supply got largely disrupted in the rural areas.”

He further said the revenue department officials have been assessing the rain damages and distributing compensation to the victims. In Kallandhiri, seven houses got damaged due to the heavy downpour. Residents of each house were provided compensation of Rs 4,100. 

