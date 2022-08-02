Home States Tamil Nadu

Will summon chief secy if encroachments not cleared: Madras HC

After taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the court had ordered the authorities to file a compliance report by March 31.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:10 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talking tough on the failure of government authorities to comply with orders on evicting encroachments on water bodies and water courses, the Madras High Court on Monday imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on officials, and warned of summoning the Chief Secretary if orders were not honoured.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and N Mala flayed officials over non-compliance of orders issued in January to conduct inspections and clear encroachments, if any, on flood drainage channels in areas including Velacherry and Taramani. After taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the court had ordered the authorities to file a compliance report by March 31.

When the matter came up before the bench, the judges issued a strict warning and imposed costs on the concerned authorities of government departments for failure to take action. Adjourning the matter by a fortnight, the judges cautioned that they might have to summon the Chief Secretary if the orders were not complied with. The judges also imposed Rs 25,000 each upon the district collectors and other officials in connection with four other cases of encroachments of water bodies.

Orders issued in Jan
Bench flayed officials over non-compliance of orders issues in January to clear encroachments on flood drainage channels in Velacherry and Taramani

