10 booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting teen 

RAMANATHAPURAM: Around 10 minors were booked under multiple sections of the SC/ST Act and IPC for allegedly hurling caste names and assaulting a 17-year-old boy in the district on Tuesday.

The FIR said, on July 31, the boy went to a location on Rameswaram road after receiving a call from his friends. He found one of his friends injured, and was assaulted by three juveniles. “The trio then took him near Kanthari Amman Kovil, where seven more minors joined them. The boy saw another friend injured. After a heated fight, all 10 teenagers started assaulting the victim with logs and beer bottles, hurling caste names,” they added.

The boy was admitted to Ramanathapuram GH. All 10 juveniles, who are caste Hindus, were booked under Sections of the IPC and under Section 3 (1) f SC/ST Act. Probe is on.

