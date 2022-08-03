Home States Tamil Nadu

Aadhaar centre in V Kalathur functions only once in two months, irks residents

The Aadhaar centre functioning from the post office located at V Kalathur in Perambalur district operates only once in every two months.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Aadhaar centre functioning from the post office located at V Kalathur in Perambalur district operates only once in every two months. This forces residents to travel almost 20 km to reach other centres each time they have to address issues related to Aadhaar card. Residents have urged the authorities to establish a permanent Aadhaar centre in the village, which will function on a daily basis, unlike the current one which operates more like a health camp.

According to sources, as many as 8,000 people live in the village of V Kalathur in Veppanthattai union. The Aadhaar centre in the village has been operational for three years now. However, residents are forced to go to the centres in Veppanthattai, which is 17 km away, or Perambalur,30 km away, to make any change to the name and address in their card or to seek a new one.

Two months ago, residents filed a petition with the Superintendent of Office in Srirangam postal division demanding for the Aadhaar centre in their village to be made functional on all days. However, no action has been taken so far, the residents said. Speaking to TNIE, M Mohammed Farook, a resident of V Kalathur, said, "The Adhaar centre in our village has facilities like computer.

But, it does not function every day. Most of the residents here have some kind of issues or corrections related to Aadaar cards. So, at least 30 to 50 people from our village travel to Perambalur or Veppanthattai almost on a daily basis. Ridges of fingerprints of the elderly change owing to age, and we find it very difficult to take them all the way to Perambalur for registering their fingerprint.

The Aadhaar 'camp' here takes place only if we request the authorities." Another resident, E Qutbuddin, said, "Even to update mobile number, we are forced to go to Perambalur or Veppanthattai. If the centre here functions permanently, eight villages, including Pasumbalur, Pimbalur, Agaram and Maravanatham, will benefit.

Our expenditure on travel has increased because of this." When TNIE contacted, Srirangam postal division superintendent K Vijaya, said, "I will take steps for the centre to function on a daily basis from Wednesday."

