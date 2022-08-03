Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi: Kin stage stir after woman bleeds to death during abortion

The body was sent to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for postmortem. 

Published: 03rd August 2022

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Police have booked a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC after a woman admitted to a private hospital at Thiyagadurugam in Kallakurichi for abortion died on Monday, sparking protests by her kin. The body was sent to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for postmortem. 

Police said, A Periyanayagam (35) of Koovadu village in Kallakurichi is a mother of three. Periyanayagam, who became pregnant again, approached the hospital for an abortion last week. Sources said, she had already undergone abortions twice in the facility. Police said she took drugs based on prescription for a few days and undertook some home remedies to abort the foetus. 

On Monday morning, after she started bleeding profusely, her family admitted her to the hospital. She died later in the day without responding to treatment. Her kin gathered before the hospital and started arguing with the management blaming them for wrong treatment, leading to her death. A probe is on. The district health department officials were not available for comment. 

