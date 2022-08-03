Lack of bus shelter at Samayapuram makes it a tiring wait for commuters

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

TIRUCHY: Samayapuram is one of the important pilgrim centres in Tamil Nadu. The town witnesses significant footfall during festivals and residents of nearby villages come here to board buses to various destinations in the districts of Thanjavur and Ariyalur as several services pass through this route.

However, the bus stop at Samayapuram No 1 Tollgate in Pichandavar Kovil panchayat has been lacking a proper bus shelter for the past seven years, residents said. Residents have blamed the authorities for negligence in removing encroachments in the area, which is often being cited as a reason for not building a shelter.

According to sources, around 3,000 to 4,000 people board buses from this particular stop every day. The bus shelter, which was in place here seven years ago, was pulled down for unknown reasons, residents alleged. Mahalingam P, a commuter, said, "I travel regularly from Samayapuram to Sengaraiyur. There used to be a shelter for passengers here seven years ago. But, it was removed for reasons unknown.

This stop is always crowded because people come here to board buses to Ariyalur, Jayangondam and Thanjavur, among other places." Ayesha M, another passenger, said, "I work in Samayapuram and have to return to Lalgudi every day. I regularly board bus from here. However, a lack of shelter has been a cause of trouble to people like me, especially when it rains.

Owners of the nearby shops don't even allow us to take shelter in the shops, and this makes our situation difficult." D Muthukrishnan, a CPI activist from Manachanallur, said, "Over the years, officials have been been allowing encroachments in the area. Though we have been repeatedly raising the issue with the authorities concerned, no action has been taken so far.

Thousands of commuters will benefit if a bus shelter comes up here." When asked about why a bus shelter has not been in place till now, Prabakaran, BDO of Manachanallur, said a shelter has not been constructed here owing to space constraints. However, another official from the Revenue Department said, "We measured the area almost two years ago. We had identified encroachments and reported on it as well. However, no action has been taken till now to clear the encroachments."

