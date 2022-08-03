Minister R Gandhi launches rejuvenation of Pinji lake

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi launched the initiative to rejuvenate Pinji Lake in the industrial town of Ranipet. The minister flagged off the first phase of the work here on Monday with weeding, removal of garbage, and strengthening of embankments.

This is a result of years of effort put in by Gandhi, sources said. The lake is spread across 26 acres in the Ranipet municipality. There are plans to set up a children's park and other entertainment facilities to attract tourists, official sources said. The project was initiated under the Namakku Naame Scheme, with knowledge support from the DMK's environment wing and NGO Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI).

