Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister R Gandhi launches rejuvenation of Pinji lake

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi launched the initiative to rejuvenate Pinji Lake in the industrial town of Ranipet.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi launched the initiative to rejuvenate Pinji Lake in the industrial town of Ranipet. The minister flagged off the first phase of the work here on Monday with weeding, removal of garbage, and strengthening of embankments.

This is a result of years of effort put in by Gandhi, sources said.  The lake is spread across 26 acres in the Ranipet municipality. There are plans to set up a children's park and other entertainment facilities to attract tourists, official sources said. The project was initiated under the Namakku Naame Scheme, with knowledge support from the DMK's environment wing and NGO Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Gandhi Pinji lake
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp