Notice to NGO in EPS’ gag petition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to a Chennai-based NGO, Arappor Iyakkam, on a petition filed by former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) seeking to restrain the NGO from disseminating messages that tend to tarnish his image. The messages concern the alleged irregularities in awarding tenders of highways department during a particular period he had held the portfolio. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy ordered notice directing the NGO to respond to a petition filed by EPS.

The judge, however, refused to restrain the NGO from issuing a public statement against EPS, saying that allegations were already out in the public domain and so injunction is not required. The judge posted the matter to August 11, 2022.

Arappor Iyakkam had alleged that a loss of Rs 692 crore was caused to the exchequer due to inflated estimates and relaying of roads already in good condition during 2019-21 in Thanjavur, Sivaganga, and Coimbatore districts.

However, EPS, who claimed to have ‘an unblemished tract record’ as politician, filed a petition seeking Rs 1.10 crore in damages from Arappor Iyakkam for bringing disrepute to his image and prayed for orders for permanent injunction restraining the NGO and its office-bearers, their agents, servants, persons acting through or under it or on their behalf from releasing/circulating/publishing/indulging in making accusations/insinuations/allegations/uploading of articles/letters/correspondence or giving press interviews or posting messages on social media.

