Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to NGO in EPS’ gag petition

The judge, however, refused to restrain the NGO from issuing a public statement against EPS, saying that allegations were already out in the public domain and so injunction is not required.

Published: 03rd August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to a Chennai-based NGO, Arappor Iyakkam, on a petition filed by former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) seeking to restrain the NGO from disseminating messages that tend to tarnish his image. The messages concern the alleged irregularities in awarding tenders of highways department during a particular period he had held the portfolio. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy ordered notice directing the NGO to respond to a petition filed by EPS.

The judge, however, refused to restrain the NGO from issuing a public statement against EPS, saying that allegations were already out in the public domain and so injunction is not required. The judge posted the matter to August 11, 2022.

Arappor Iyakkam had alleged that a loss of Rs 692 crore was caused to the exchequer due to inflated estimates and relaying of roads already in good condition during 2019-21 in Thanjavur, Sivaganga, and Coimbatore districts.

However, EPS, who claimed to have ‘an unblemished tract record’ as politician, filed a petition seeking Rs 1.10 crore in damages from Arappor Iyakkam for bringing disrepute to his image and prayed for orders for permanent injunction restraining the NGO and its office-bearers, their agents, servants, persons acting through or under it or on their behalf from releasing/circulating/publishing/indulging in making accusations/insinuations/allegations/uploading of articles/letters/correspondence or giving press interviews or posting messages on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp