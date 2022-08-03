Revocation of Tiruchy city traffic ACP post draws flak from activists

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns of a rise in road accidents in the city due to increasing movement and an alleged lack of personnel regulation at key junctions, the State police department revoked the post of South Division Assistant Commissioner (ACP) in Tiruchy City Traffic Police with effect from Monday, drawing flak from activists. In a bid to facilitate better traffic regulation and enforcement, the city traffic police comprised the North and South divisions, with an ACP each per division since 1996.

While the North traffic division managed the Srirangam, Woraiyur, Fort and Palakkarai stations, the South division was in charge of traffic regulation in Cantonment and Ariyamangalam. In addition, the Traffic Investigation wing with North and South ranges are in place to investigate accidents in the city. The wing, however, falls under the control of law and order. It is in this backdrop that the ACP’s post was revoked.

A senior police official said, "A government order (GO) was passed to revoke the post of South division ACP in order to create an additional position in Tirunelveli citing the geographical vastness of the district." The official, however, expressed hope of the appointment of an official in the same designation that was removed, citing senior officials knowing how herculean a task it is for a single person to monitor all six police stations in the city.

K Shyam Sundar, a member of the Trichy Intra-City Development Endeavours (TIDES), while mentioning road accidents in the city as increasing by the day owing to burgeoning population, said the removal of a position that was crucial to traffic regulation was a bad decision. P Ayyarappan, a road safety activist, claimed that with the removal of the ACP post for Tiruchy city the police are turning a blind eye at a crucial hour.

"Tiruchy is an important city where many political events happen, and the international airport is where many VIPs arrive, making it a necessity for more police personnel to enforce law," he added. When contacted, city Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan said the decision on doing away with the ACP post for South division was from the higher officials and that they had to see whether a replacement would be made in place of the removed position.

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns of a rise in road accidents in the city due to increasing movement and an alleged lack of personnel regulation at key junctions, the State police department revoked the post of South Division Assistant Commissioner (ACP) in Tiruchy City Traffic Police with effect from Monday, drawing flak from activists. In a bid to facilitate better traffic regulation and enforcement, the city traffic police comprised the North and South divisions, with an ACP each per division since 1996. While the North traffic division managed the Srirangam, Woraiyur, Fort and Palakkarai stations, the South division was in charge of traffic regulation in Cantonment and Ariyamangalam. In addition, the Traffic Investigation wing with North and South ranges are in place to investigate accidents in the city. The wing, however, falls under the control of law and order. It is in this backdrop that the ACP’s post was revoked. A senior police official said, "A government order (GO) was passed to revoke the post of South division ACP in order to create an additional position in Tirunelveli citing the geographical vastness of the district." The official, however, expressed hope of the appointment of an official in the same designation that was removed, citing senior officials knowing how herculean a task it is for a single person to monitor all six police stations in the city. K Shyam Sundar, a member of the Trichy Intra-City Development Endeavours (TIDES), while mentioning road accidents in the city as increasing by the day owing to burgeoning population, said the removal of a position that was crucial to traffic regulation was a bad decision. P Ayyarappan, a road safety activist, claimed that with the removal of the ACP post for Tiruchy city the police are turning a blind eye at a crucial hour. "Tiruchy is an important city where many political events happen, and the international airport is where many VIPs arrive, making it a necessity for more police personnel to enforce law," he added. When contacted, city Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan said the decision on doing away with the ACP post for South division was from the higher officials and that they had to see whether a replacement would be made in place of the removed position.