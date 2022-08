Several districts in Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rainfall till August 5

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Tuesday forecasted heavy rainfall in several districts in Tamil Nadu till August 5. On Wednesday, extreme heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

While a ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ warning is issued to Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts, rain is also likely over Tiruchy, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy on Wednesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 33 degrees to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Chinnakalar and Valparai in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 13 cm in Tamil Nadu. So far, the state has received 94 per cent excess rainfall during the south west monsoon from June 1 to August 2.

