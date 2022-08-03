Home States Tamil Nadu

Stolen rock pillar reinstated in Villupuram

The Kanjanur police on Tuesday recovered a stolen rock pillar believed to be from the Nayakar period (15-16 CE AD), that had been allegedly stolen on Sunday night.

Police recovered a stone pillar that had been allegedly stolen | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Kanjanur police on Tuesday recovered a stolen rock pillar believed to be from the Nayakar period (15-16 CE AD), that had been allegedly stolen on Sunday night. Four residents of a nearby village, Vembi, were booked in connection with the case.

This comes after a report carried by TNIE on Monday. According to the panchayat president of Kalyanampoondi, where the pillar was stolen from, “Nine pillars used to lie on the foothills of Paruthipattu hill. Miscreants took it on Sunday.

We filed a case with police on Monday and it was discovered residents of the nearby village had taken it.” Police said the pillar was stolen for installation at a temple that’s under construction.

