Three killed by speeding car in Ranipet; one held

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Three people, including a woman, died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car at SR Kandigai Bus Stop near Arakkonam in Ranipet on Monday evening. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.50 pm. Venkatesan (51), who was driving a Volkswagen bearing a TN registration number, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and drifted off the road. The car rammed into three identified as G Unnamalai (45), R Kanniyappan (70) and K Srinivasan (41) at the bus stop.

Police, on information, went to the spot and held an inquiry. Meanwhile, enraged residents blocked the road, demanding the arrest of the driver. They demanded compensation and jobs for kin of the deceased.

The police and revenue department officials held talks with agitators. The protestors dispersed after Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi and Collector D Baskara Pandian pacified them and expressed their condolences.

Arakkonam Taluk police registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The police arrested Venkatesan (51), a senior-level officer at Konavattam depot of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Vellore.

E2L solatium to kin

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of `2 lakh each, from the CM’s Public relief fund, to the family of three persons who were killed by a speeding car in Ranipet. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. The deceased persons included Kanniyappan, a farmer from SR Kandigai, and Srinivasan who was a construction labour from Kandigai, said police.

