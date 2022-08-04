14 TN districts received heavy rain: KKSSR Ramachandran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said 14 districts received heavy rain in the 24 hours that ended on Wednesday morning and that four teams of State Disaster Rescue Force and two teams of National Disaster Rescue Force have been stationed at various districts.

In a press statement, he said the State received 242.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2, which is 92% higher than the normal. “During the last 24 hours, 14 districts witnessed heavy rain,” he said, adding collectors were told to take all precautionary measures to prevent damage due to the rain.

Four teams of TN State Disaster Rescue Force have been stationed at Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris districts to carry out the rescue and relief works. “In addition to that, the National Disaster Rescue Force teams are also stationed in Kanniyakumari and The Nilgiris districts,” he said.

