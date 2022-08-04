Home States Tamil Nadu

14 TN districts received heavy rain: KKSSR Ramachandran

In a press statement, he said the State received 242.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2, which is 92% higher than the normal.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said 14 districts received heavy rain in the 24 hours that ended on Wednesday morning and that four teams of State Disaster Rescue Force and two teams of National Disaster Rescue Force have been stationed at various districts.

Four teams of TN State Disaster Rescue Force have been stationed at  Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris districts to carry out the rescue and relief works. “In addition to that, the National Disaster Rescue Force teams are also stationed in Kanniyakumari and The Nilgiris districts,” he said.

