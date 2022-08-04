Home States Tamil Nadu

Animals on move: Valparai locals cautioned

Published: 04th August 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Elephants at Anamalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) released an awareness audio, where several instructions have been given to estate workers as part of mitigating man-animal conflict in Valparai. People have been asked to avoid growing mango, jackfruit, guava and banana, near the residential area, as these fruits attract wild animals, especially elephants.

The message also stressed that the residents should keep their premises clean from bushes, as there is a high chance of leopard or sloth bear taking shelter there. “The people should avoid dumping domestic garbage in the open as it would attract wild animals and escalate man animal conflict,” it stated.
“Instead of going alone, go to home or bazaar as a group consisting of two, three or more along the tea fields by taking torch lights and sticks to chase away animals like sloth bears. Moreover, people who are going to work alone should make a high pitched sound or whistle as it would help to avoid interaction of wild animals,” it further stated.  
Based on the instructions of conservator of forest S Ramasubramanian, Valparai Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh, who initiated the concept, hoped that the two minute awareness audio is being shared in WhatsApp to reap benefit as that is the fast medium to reach more number of people than other social media.
Venkatesh said they have also been placing awareness posters in Tamil and Hindi, since many Hindi speaking people are engaged in various works in tea estates, bus stands, tahsildar office, temples and tourist places.
