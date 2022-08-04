Arrested Lankans came to TN to procure ganja: CSG

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The two Sri Lankans who were arrested near Point Calimere on Tuesday were not fishermen like what they had claimed but come to procure ganja, sources from Coastal Security Group (CSG) said on Wednesday.

Sources said V Janarthanan (29) and K Sasigaran (22) from Palaly in Jaffna district told police that their boat had capsized and they swam close to the shore by hanging on to fuel cans. However, police found contradictions in their narration.

The two had started from Palaly on Sunday evening and were planning to collect the ganja from a suspected cartel in Vedaranyam. The Q branch found the boat near the swamp area of Chellakanni channel near Siruthalaikadu. The boat did not have an engine, nets, fish catch or equipment.

