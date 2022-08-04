Home States Tamil Nadu

Contempt of court: Revenue official to face imprisonment

However, the order was not honoured and a contempt petition was filed in the court.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, on Wednesday, convicted a tahsildhar of the Tiruvannamalai district for contempt of court for failing to comply with an earlier direction of the court to clear encroachments on a public pathway.

The judges said they would send her to jail since the earlier direction was not complied with for four years. The court said the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on August 5 and directed the officer to be present before it on that day.

The woman officer was holding tahsildhar post at Kalasapakkam Taluk when a local resident, Murugan, filed a petition in the court seeking orders to remove encroachments from a public pathway.The court, in 2017, ordered the authorities to remove the encroachments within 12 weeks.

However, the order was not honoured and a contempt petition was filed in the court.When the matter came up before the first bench of the High Court in June this year, the judges granted four weeks time to clear the encroachments, but no action was taken by the authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Contempt of court
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp