EPS case: DMK says it wants fair probe, doesn’t care about agency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hard on the heels of the Supreme Court asking the Madras High Court to examine its order for a CBI probe into the alleged tender scam in the Tamil Nadu Highways Department, when former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was handling it, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi, who filed the case against EPS, said a fair trial will be conducted in the Madras High Court.

Bharati said the DMK wanted a fair probe from the beginning the party didn’t care about the investigation agency. He further expressed his hope, “Truth will come when the court investigates the case. DMK never makes false accusations against anyone. The party always relay the case based on the evidence.”

Speaking about why the party did not demand a CBI investigation, he said the CBI was yet to commence the probe into the Rs 570 crore cash seized from container lorries even after nearly seven years since the case was transferred to the agency.

Replying to a question about the charges raised by the opposition parties against DMK ministers, the former MP said they can file a case against them if they have guts and evidence. He said the DMK filed several such cases against AIADMK ministers and they have been proved in court.

