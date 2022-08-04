Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS case: DMK says it wants fair probe, doesn’t care about agency

Bharati said the DMK wanted a fair probe from the beginning the party didn’t care about the investigation agency.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hard on the heels of the Supreme Court asking the Madras High Court to examine its order for a CBI probe into the alleged tender scam in the Tamil Nadu Highways Department, when former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was handling it, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi, who filed the case against EPS, said a fair trial will be conducted in the Madras High Court.

Bharati said the DMK wanted a fair probe from the beginning the party didn’t care about the investigation agency. He further expressed his hope, “Truth will come when the court investigates the case. DMK never makes false accusations against anyone. The party always relay the case based on the evidence.”

Speaking about why the party did not demand a CBI investigation, he said the CBI was yet to commence the probe into the Rs 570 crore cash seized from container lorries even after nearly seven years since the case was transferred to the agency.

Replying to a question about the charges raised by the opposition parties against DMK ministers, the former MP said they can file a case against them if they have guts and evidence. He said the DMK filed several such cases against AIADMK ministers and they have been proved in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Tamil Nadu DMK AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp