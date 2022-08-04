From Amma to Aavin: TN govt plans comeback in water bottle business

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a year after stopping the sale of Amma Kudineer drinking water bottles, the State government is planning to sell potable water in 1,000 ml and 500 ml bottles under the Aavin brand. Milk and Dairy Development Minister SA Nasar announced this on Wednesday. “We are examining the feasibility of setting up a drinking water bottle plant near Aavin dairies or in places owned by Aavin,” N Subbaiyan, milk commissioner and managing director of Aavin told TNIE.

Aavin has three dairies at Sholinganallur, Ambattur and Madhavaram, and milk-product manufacturing units at Ambattur, Tiruvannamalai, and Erode. In addition, dairy plants at 25 district cooperative milk producers’ societies process milk and produce milk products.Sources in Aavin said the groundwater level and water quality are being tested in multiple places to set up water bottling plants.

Amma Kudineer bottles were launched on September 15, 2013, by the then chief minister late J Jayalalithaa. One-litre bottles were sold for Rs 10 each at bus stands across Tamil Nadu, and production and distribution were managed by the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).After the lone water bottling plant at Gummidipoondi became dysfunctional owing to depletion of groundwater, the transport department permanently halted production of bottles last August.

Initially, the plan was to produce three lakh bottles per day, but SETC managed to manufacture only about 95,000 due to the poor groundwater level and resistance from locals.Water bottles sold by SETC were popular among commuters since sale of fake branded water bottles was rampant at major bus stands. These ‘branded’ products were sold for Rs 20 a litre.“The quantity of water bottles to be produced is yet to be decided. The bottles may be sold at Aavin outlets in bus stands and temporary parlours in public places,” said an official.

500 & 1,000 ml

bottles likely to be sold. The plan is to set up bottling plants near Aavin dairies or in units owned by Aavin

