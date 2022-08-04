Home States Tamil Nadu

Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-year-old daughter in Vellore

A man was arrested on Wednesday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter in Vellore.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A man was arrested on Wednesday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter in Vellore.The issue came to light after the girl delivered a baby boy after she was admitted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukkambarai on Tuesday. According to police, the man (41) had been abusing his daughter, a Class 8 student of a government school, from November 2021.

Based on the hospital information, the police launched an inquiry. A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police then arrested the man who works as a welder.According to police, the man and his wife got separated about eight years ago. His daughter and son had been living with him, and they were also looked after by their grandparents, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore POCSO minor girl rape
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp