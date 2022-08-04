Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-year-old daughter in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A man was arrested on Wednesday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter in Vellore.The issue came to light after the girl delivered a baby boy after she was admitted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukkambarai on Tuesday. According to police, the man (41) had been abusing his daughter, a Class 8 student of a government school, from November 2021.

Based on the hospital information, the police launched an inquiry. A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police then arrested the man who works as a welder.According to police, the man and his wife got separated about eight years ago. His daughter and son had been living with him, and they were also looked after by their grandparents, police added.

VELLORE: A man was arrested on Wednesday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter in Vellore.The issue came to light after the girl delivered a baby boy after she was admitted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukkambarai on Tuesday. According to police, the man (41) had been abusing his daughter, a Class 8 student of a government school, from November 2021. Based on the hospital information, the police launched an inquiry. A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police then arrested the man who works as a welder.According to police, the man and his wife got separated about eight years ago. His daughter and son had been living with him, and they were also looked after by their grandparents, police added.