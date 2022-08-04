Home States Tamil Nadu

Red alert for Nilgiris: All precautions taken, says minister K Ramachandran

A total of 283 unsafe places have been identified and 42 teams are monitoring these places.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a tea estate in the Nilgiris | Exp ress

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though Nilgiris district is receiving excessive rainfall during southwest monsoon, the damage is not extensive as the government has desilted all water channels, Forest Minister K Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

Addressing media after a meeting with officials, Ramachandran said the district is expected to receive 458.88 mm of rain between June 1 and August 3 but has received 834.91 mm. Despite this, large scale damage has been averted due to the timely action taken by the government.
“People living in low-lying areas were shifted to camps ahead to the rains. Highways department removed 353 trees that were about to fall and 63 trees that fell on the road in the rains were axed,” he said.
“Red alert has been issued for the district on Thursday.As a result, two NDRF teams, comprising 25 members each, have been deployed in Gudalur and Kundha and 33 members of Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Ooty to carry out rescue work.A total of 283 unsafe places have been identified and 42 teams are monitoring these places. Moreover, 456 disaster relief camps have also been set up ahead of the rain. The district administration has taken all precautions to manage the situation despite the district witness heavy rain,” he said.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiris Heavy rains K Ramachandran
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp