Red alert for Nilgiris: All precautions taken, says minister K Ramachandran

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though Nilgiris district is receiving excessive rainfall during southwest monsoon, the damage is not extensive as the government has desilted all water channels, Forest Minister K Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

Addressing media after a meeting with officials, Ramachandran said the district is expected to receive 458.88 mm of rain between June 1 and August 3 but has received 834.91 mm. Despite this, large scale damage has been averted due to the timely action taken by the government.

“People living in low-lying areas were shifted to camps ahead to the rains. Highways department removed 353 trees that were about to fall and 63 trees that fell on the road in the rains were axed,” he said.

“Red alert has been issued for the district on Thursday.As a result, two NDRF teams, comprising 25 members each, have been deployed in Gudalur and Kundha and 33 members of Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Ooty to carry out rescue work.A total of 283 unsafe places have been identified and 42 teams are monitoring these places. Moreover, 456 disaster relief camps have also been set up ahead of the rain. The district administration has taken all precautions to manage the situation despite the district witness heavy rain,” he said.

