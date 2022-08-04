Home States Tamil Nadu

TN adds six more Ramsar sites, shares top spot in India with UP

Ten sites in State now have recognition; officials hope to get the tag for four more places

Published: 04th August 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In little over a week, TN has managed to increase its tally of Ramsar sites from one to 10 and has climbed to the top spot in India alongside Uttar Pradesh. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday evening announced that 10 more Indian wetlands received Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance. Six  of them are from TN.

Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli; Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve in Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram; Vembannur Wetland Complex in Kanniyakumari; Vellode Bird Sanctuary in Erode; Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary in Chengalpattu; and Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary in Tiruvarur are the new sites.

Additional Chief Secretary to Environment Department Supriya Sahu told TNIE that India was aiming for Ramsar tag for 75 of its wetlands on the 75th year of Independence. “TN will be playing a major role to achieve the target. Our meticulous paperwork and on-the-ground conservation work has helped get Ramsar tag for nine wetlands after a gap of 20 years. Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary was the first to get Ramsar tag in 2002.”

The Ramsar list aims at “developing and maintaining an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits ... Designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources. Now, India stands at first position jointly with China,” the ministry said in a statement.

Deepak Srivastava, member secretary of TN Wetland Mission, said: “Four more proposals are pending with the Ramsar Secretariat.” Jayashree Venkatesan from Care Earth Trust, which had prepared crucial paperwork for four of the six new Ramsar sites, said TN has many more wetlands that qualify for Ramsar recognition.

On the development, Chief Minister MK Stalin said: “This takes the Ramsar recognition tally of TN to ten. This international recognition is a matter of great pride and goes hand in hand with TN Wetland Mission. I congratulate TN  Forest Department on this sterling achievement.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramsar Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp