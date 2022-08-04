TN's Vathalmalai to get its first bus service on Aug 12

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Decades of wait of Vathalmalai residents for a bus service will end on August 12 when the first bus will be operated to the tribal hamlet. Minister for agriculture MRK Panneerselvam recently announced the decision to operate buses to Vathalmalai, and it has brought cheer and relief to the residents. Vathalmalai is situated atop a 4,500 ft hill near Dharmapuri. This hamlet lies only 25 km away from the Dharmapuri district Collectors office. However, no bus has been operated to the hamlet because of the sharp hairpin bends on the hill.

Following persistent demands and petitions from the tribal residents for a bus service, the district administration, TNSTC , RTO, DRDA started improving the road.In June, a trial run for the bus service was conducted.On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister MEK Panneerselvam announced that bus routes have been designated to Vathalmalai and services will begin on August 12. This announcement has been welcomed by the local residents, as it could lead to the development of the tribal hamlet.



J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Laborers Association (TNALA) said, “For decades, the people here have been requesting bus services. In June, the Dharmapuri administration held talks with locals and TNALA members who have been repeatedly conducting protests for bus service. Following this, a trial run was conducted and after some modifications, the announcement was made. The Vathalmalai residents are pleased with the announce-ment.” R Mohan (42), a farmer from Vathalmalai said, “This is good news for farmers here. If buses are operated, farmers can easily transport their produce to markets. Right now residents in the hamlets have to spend thousands of rupees on transport to sell their produce.”



K Suresh, a farmer, said, “The district administration must strengthen the retaining walls for the safety of people. Rain causes boulders to roll down the road. By strengthening the retaining walls the problem could be eliminated. In 2018, we got new roads and additional retaining walls constructed, but the walls must be strengthened.”When contacted, TNSTC officials said, “We have been taking initiative to improve connectivity to rural areas. One such route is Vathalmalai, we are currently working on designating the routes.”

