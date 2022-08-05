Home States Tamil Nadu

'Complaint box' to be set up at all district collector offices: TNSC

Published: 05th August 2022 05:48 AM

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) will be strengthened to address sexual harassment against women at workplaces, said Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women A S Kumari in Ranipet on Thursday. Kumari was speaking during a review meeting with District Collector D Baskara Pandian and officials of social welfare, revenue, and police departments.

"The Women Commission will take complaints from the ICC. We are going to send 'complaint boxes', introduced by Minister for Social Welfare and Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan last month, to all districts. It will be set up at every district collectors' office and in all organisations, industries, and educational institutions that employ more than 10 women," the chairperson said.

At the meeting, the chairperson inquired about the status of pending complaints on harassment of women at workplaces, and those related to dowry, child marriage, and domestic violence. According to official data, the 181 women helpline has received a total of 66 complaints in the district, which include dowry, domestic violence, child abuse, child marriage, and women harassment. Also, 32 complaints on the Prevention of Women from Domestic Violence Act (2005) were received between January and June this year.

Of this, 15 cases were recommended to court, it noted. Kumari said the district has received fewer complaints because of lack of awareness among people, and urged the officials concerned to conduct more awareness programmes. Such programmes should be taken to schools through the health department and doctors can teach sex education to the students so that they can protect themselves in case of any threat, the chairperson added. She also asked police officers to be polite to women who step into All Women Police stations to lodge complaints. Kumari said the district has been handling child marriage cases very well, but insisted on creating more awareness through various activities to put a stop to such cases.

Later in the day, the chairperson, along with the collector, inspected the Mahatma Gandhi free old-age home at Arcot. She enquired about the health of the inmates and inspected the kitchen and bathrooms. "I came to know that the people are benefiting from various steps taken by Baskara Pandian, who is taking excellent measures to better the livelihoods of the disabled and tribals in the district. On behalf of the TN State Women Commission, I extend my wishes to him," Kumari said.

