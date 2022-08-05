Home States Tamil Nadu

Constable threatened by senior officers gets Rs 1 lakh compensation after SHRC order

As the news of the incident got published in newspapers, the SHRC took a suo motu cognizance and initiated an inquiry.

Published: 05th August 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Following a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) order, the Cuddalore district superintendent of police has handed over a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a police constable who was threatened by his higher-ups for inspecting a stone quarry in 2019. S Sakthi Ganesan handed over the cheque to constable Rajasekar from Intelligence Wing on Wednesday.

According to a source from Vriddhachalam, Rajasekar had gone for an inspection at the quarry at Kallur near Ramanatham in Cuddalore following complaints that explosives had been stocked there without permission. Subsequently, the then inspector of Ramanatham station Bhuvaneshwari and special branch head constable Dhandabani reached the quarry and scolded Rajasekar. They also allegedly asked the quarry workers to run a lorry over him and murder him.

As the news of the incident got published in newspapers, the SHRC took a suo motu cognizance and initiated an inquiry. The commission could confirm that the officers threatened Rajasekar and on February 2 this year, ordered the State government to pay the compensation to Rajasekar. The order stated that Rs 75,000 of the amount must be deducted from  Bhuvaneshwari's salary and Rs 25,000 from Dhandabani's. Bhuvaneshwari is currently an inspector at the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station while Dhandabani is posted at Neyveli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp