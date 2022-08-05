Constable threatened by senior officers gets Rs 1 lakh compensation after SHRC order

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Following a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) order, the Cuddalore district superintendent of police has handed over a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a police constable who was threatened by his higher-ups for inspecting a stone quarry in 2019. S Sakthi Ganesan handed over the cheque to constable Rajasekar from Intelligence Wing on Wednesday.

According to a source from Vriddhachalam, Rajasekar had gone for an inspection at the quarry at Kallur near Ramanatham in Cuddalore following complaints that explosives had been stocked there without permission. Subsequently, the then inspector of Ramanatham station Bhuvaneshwari and special branch head constable Dhandabani reached the quarry and scolded Rajasekar. They also allegedly asked the quarry workers to run a lorry over him and murder him.

As the news of the incident got published in newspapers, the SHRC took a suo motu cognizance and initiated an inquiry. The commission could confirm that the officers threatened Rajasekar and on February 2 this year, ordered the State government to pay the compensation to Rajasekar. The order stated that Rs 75,000 of the amount must be deducted from Bhuvaneshwari's salary and Rs 25,000 from Dhandabani's. Bhuvaneshwari is currently an inspector at the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station while Dhandabani is posted at Neyveli.

CUDDALORE: Following a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) order, the Cuddalore district superintendent of police has handed over a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a police constable who was threatened by his higher-ups for inspecting a stone quarry in 2019. S Sakthi Ganesan handed over the cheque to constable Rajasekar from Intelligence Wing on Wednesday. According to a source from Vriddhachalam, Rajasekar had gone for an inspection at the quarry at Kallur near Ramanatham in Cuddalore following complaints that explosives had been stocked there without permission. Subsequently, the then inspector of Ramanatham station Bhuvaneshwari and special branch head constable Dhandabani reached the quarry and scolded Rajasekar. They also allegedly asked the quarry workers to run a lorry over him and murder him. As the news of the incident got published in newspapers, the SHRC took a suo motu cognizance and initiated an inquiry. The commission could confirm that the officers threatened Rajasekar and on February 2 this year, ordered the State government to pay the compensation to Rajasekar. The order stated that Rs 75,000 of the amount must be deducted from Bhuvaneshwari's salary and Rs 25,000 from Dhandabani's. Bhuvaneshwari is currently an inspector at the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station while Dhandabani is posted at Neyveli.