Cops posted for security walk the ramp, transferred

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Five police personnel, who were posted for security duty at a fashion show and walked the ramp along with the participants, have been transferred after videos of the show went viral on social media.

According to sources, a modelling company based in Mayiladuthurai had organised the show at a private hall in Sembanarkoil on July 31. The police personnel from Sembanarkoil station, including an SSI, a constable and three women constables were posted on security duty.

The company had promised opportunities in show business for the winners. Being the first such show in the district, a lot of people thronged the venue. Actor and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Yashika Anand participated as chief guest.

At the end of the show, organisers and the emcee called the police personnel and asked them to walk the ramp, as a gesture. The police personnel obliged, and the video clip of it went viral on social media, drawing praise and flak.

On Wednesday, Nagapattinam SP G Jawahar ordered their transfer to five different police stations across Mayiladuthurai district. The personnel have been told to report to their new workplace immediately upon receipt of orders.

