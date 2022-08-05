Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains to continue in Coimbatore, Nilgiris for two more days

Heavy rains would continue to batter Coimbatore/Nilgiris region for two more days, a forecast from the regional meteorological centre here said. 

Cauvery in spate after water was discharged from the Mettur dam in Salem;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rains would continue to batter Coimbatore/Nilgiris region for two more days, a forecast from the regional meteorological centre here said. “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris district. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, and Namakkal districts,” the forecast for Friday said. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, the Chinnakalar weather station in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 14 cm followed by Valparai 12 cm and Sholayar 9 cm. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, southwest bay off Sri Lanka coast, and southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off TN coast.

The forecast also warned fishermen against venturing out into the sea. Also, high waves in the range of 3.5-3.7 metres have been predicted till 11.30 pm on August 5 along Kolachal-Kilakarai in southern Tamil Nadu.  Current speeds will vary between 64-97 cm/sec, met officials said.

