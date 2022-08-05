INTERVIEW | It’s duty of ally to correct govt when it errs: KS Alagiri

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress’ relationship with the DMK is strong and the former is working on a road map to unite opposition parties to defeat the BJP in the 2024 General Election, said Congress state president KS Alagiri in an interview to TNIE. Excerpts:

Many Congress functionaries and cadre seem to be airing their disappointment with the DMK on social media. It gives an impression that the relationship is strained. How do you regard the matter?

First, we have to check the authenticity of the accounts as the BJP IT cell has created many social media accounts in the name of Congress cadre and functionaries and spread misinformation. Their efforts, however, won’t be successful as cadres of our allies are mature enough to separate grain from chaff. The alliance successively contested five elections and won.

But didn’t you too have some opinions against the State government on issues such as the Kallakuruchi incident?

It shouldn’t be considered as a difference of opinion. As an ally, it’s our duty to correct the ruling government whenever we come across a shortcoming in the administration. The remarks were made with good intentions.

During the local body election, many Congress leaders openly spoke about their disappointment with the DMK’s big-brother attitude. How do you see this?

The local body polls were held to a large number of posts. No party could satisfy their cadre fully. Even in the DMK, a few functionaries contested as rebels against the party’s official candidates. There was a sense of disappointment across the board.

Given the strength of the BJP in the country, do you think the Congress can unseat it from the Centre?

We are working on a strategy and a road map to defeat the BJP. For example, the Congress formed a strong opposition alliance and brought about consensus to field a candidate in the presidential election. Now, not only the Congress but even the NCP and the Shiv Sena realised that only with the support of the Congress can the BJP be defeated.

Will it be wrong to say that you are relying on the failures of the BJP instead of the strength of the Congress to defeat the saffron party?

We know our strength and so do other parties. We are the only opposition party that has pan-India presence. The political scenario in India will see a tremendous change in the coming days after Rahul Gandhi embarks on the Kanniyakumari-Kashmir padayatra.

