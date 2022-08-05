Lack of roads claims 30 tribal lives in three years in TN

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Lack of road in tribal areas has claimed more than 30 lives in Udumalaipet in the last three years as people requiring emergency health care could not be taken to hospitals on time.According to official estimate, there are 627 tribal families in the taluk, including Kurumalai (102), Mel Kurumalai (49), Poochukottamparai(46), Kuzhipatti (170), Mavadappu (130), Kattupatti (65), Karumuti (65).



Moopar (village head) of Mavadapu tribal settlement K Kuppusamy said, "Last year, my relative Sakthivel (35) was engaged in farming when wife Kaliyammal (28) was bitten by a venomous snake. Though a jeep available, there was no road to reach Udumalaipet Government Hospital which is just a few kilometres away. So we were forced to take her through a forest road leading to Uppar Aliyar Dam to reach Attakadi and then to Udumalaipet Government Hospital after travelling more than 30 kilometres. As the forest road was in a bad condition, it took more than 3 hours and she died on the way to the Hospital."He added, "In another incident, Mayilsamy (45) was attacked by a bear and was severly injured. We managed to arrange a van, but we couldn't transport him to Udumalaipet Government Hospital on time and he died on the way. Not just in our settlements, all tribal settlements face this problem, we claim that more than 30 tribals died on the way to hospitals."



Dhali Town Panchayat Vice president and Tamil Nadu Hill Tribal Association (Tiruppur) President K Selvam, "For the past several decades, there isn't proper road connectivity to tribal settlements in Udumalaipet. We are forced to use forest road to reach Uppar Aliyar and then towards Attakadi, which leads to both Pollachi and Udumalpet for getting medical treatment. Recently, a tribal woman who was four months pregnant suffering from stomach ache, had to be taken in a cradle. Not just her, all tribals suffering from health ailments are forced to carry in a cradle-like arrangement through forest pathways, which take just 3-4 kilometres. Around 30 tribals died due to lack of road connectivity. We seek road connectivity to a few tribal settlements like Kurumalai, Kuzhipatti, Mavadappu."

An official from the Forest Department said, "There isn't road connectivity between Kurumalai, Kuzhipatti, Mavadappu and other few tribal settlements. We never oppose road construction between tribal settlements. But, the entire road connectivity between settlements falls under Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Since it is a complex issue, we have asked tribals to directly appeal to the state government, which can forward the request to the Union government on the sensitive matter. Besides, we have also sent a report to higher officials mentioning the feasibility of the interior road projects inside forests."



An official in the revenue department (Udumalpet division) said,'Three tribals tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave, but no Covid death has been reported so far. As for deaths of people unable to reach hospitals on time, I believe the numbers could be more than 30 in the past three years (2019-21)."



He added, "We have not taken census of death of tribals particularly in these scenarios. The tribal settlements are located inside the reserve forests and the terrain is harsh and tough. So, it is difficult for health and revenue officials to reach these spots. The nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) is located in Erisanampatti village. Even health officers need permission from forest department to organise camps in tribal settlements. During Covid waves, officials vaccinated tribals after getting permission from forest department.'

