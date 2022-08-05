Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS’ plea for new bench riles judge; CJ to take call

“It is a cheap practice (to seek change of judge), scandalising and undermining the court,” the furious judge told OPS’s counsel Rajalakshmi.

Published: 05th August 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court on Thursday slammed former chief minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his counsel for seeking a change of judge to hear his suit. "It is a cheap practice (to seek change of judge), scandalising and undermining the court,” the furious judge told OPS’s counsel Rajalakshmi.

When the petitions filed by OPS and general council (GC) member P Vairamuthu, seeking an injunction on the July 11 general council meeting of the party, came up for hearing, Rajalakshmi sought time till Monday as a representation was submitted to the Chief Justice seeking a change of judge.

When the counsel said the plaintiff (OPS) was aggrieved over certain observations and remarks made by the judge in his order on interim applications filed last month, the judge said if they were really aggrieved they should have explored legal remedy through appeals and get the order set aside, but cannot seek a change of judge. “Or you should have come to me for removing such portions of the order,” he said.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy also said his observations are being proved right now as the petitioner is running here and there. He told the lawyer that changing the judge would open the floodgates for other litigants and lawyers to line up with similar pleas. He cited an instance where a contempt of court case was initiated for making certain remarks against the judge.

Lawyer flags ‘outbursts’, urges CJ to change judge

Aggrieved over the outbursts of Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, senior advocate NGR Prasad represented the matter before the Chief Justice and pressed for changing the judge. The CJ said he would consider the matter.

In his ruling last month, Justice Ramasamy had observed that it is unfortunate that a leader occupying the position of coordinator has time and again rushed to this court seeking interference instead of approaching the general council and convincing one and all by putting forth his ideas and plans towards the welfare of party members and development of the party to gain the confidence of the members to act in his favour.

The judge also said the authority to frame, amend, vary and rescind the bylaws of the party is vested in the GC and in the absence of any statutory status attached to such bylaws and when the majority plays a vital role, this court cannot interfere in the internal affairs of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp