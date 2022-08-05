OPS’ plea for new bench riles judge; CJ to take call

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court on Thursday slammed former chief minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his counsel for seeking a change of judge to hear his suit. "It is a cheap practice (to seek change of judge), scandalising and undermining the court,” the furious judge told OPS’s counsel Rajalakshmi.

When the petitions filed by OPS and general council (GC) member P Vairamuthu, seeking an injunction on the July 11 general council meeting of the party, came up for hearing, Rajalakshmi sought time till Monday as a representation was submitted to the Chief Justice seeking a change of judge.

When the counsel said the plaintiff (OPS) was aggrieved over certain observations and remarks made by the judge in his order on interim applications filed last month, the judge said if they were really aggrieved they should have explored legal remedy through appeals and get the order set aside, but cannot seek a change of judge. “Or you should have come to me for removing such portions of the order,” he said.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy also said his observations are being proved right now as the petitioner is running here and there. He told the lawyer that changing the judge would open the floodgates for other litigants and lawyers to line up with similar pleas. He cited an instance where a contempt of court case was initiated for making certain remarks against the judge.

Lawyer flags ‘outbursts’, urges CJ to change judge

Aggrieved over the outbursts of Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, senior advocate NGR Prasad represented the matter before the Chief Justice and pressed for changing the judge. The CJ said he would consider the matter.

In his ruling last month, Justice Ramasamy had observed that it is unfortunate that a leader occupying the position of coordinator has time and again rushed to this court seeking interference instead of approaching the general council and convincing one and all by putting forth his ideas and plans towards the welfare of party members and development of the party to gain the confidence of the members to act in his favour.

The judge also said the authority to frame, amend, vary and rescind the bylaws of the party is vested in the GC and in the absence of any statutory status attached to such bylaws and when the majority plays a vital role, this court cannot interfere in the internal affairs of the party.

