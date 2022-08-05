Home States Tamil Nadu

Private colleges say no to DCOM students 

As per the norm, colleges should create 10% seats and admit students in B.Com second year.

Published: 05th August 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
COIMBATORE: Students who have completed Diploma in Commercial Practice (DCOM) said they are unable to join B.Com second year under lateral entry as Bharathiar University (BU) affiliated colleges do not follow the higher education department order in this regard.
A student, K Sindhu, told TNIE, “Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) order, 2021, stated that from this year, students who have completed DCOM in polytechnic colleges can directly join B.Com second year in private colleges under lateral entry. As per the norm, colleges should create 10% seats and admit students in B.Com second year. The DoTE also directed that universities should ensure this. But, private and government arts colleges refuse to give seats in the B.Com course to us in the second year citing various reasons. Education is refused to us even after the order.”
Another student, R Archana, said, “I went to five colleges in the city, including a government college, for admission. The management staff from the women aided college in Peelamedu said they cannot provide us any seats, as there is no proper order from the university. I approached the government Arts and Science College for women at Puliyakulam, where the B.Com staff said that they can’t ‘create’ new seats. I got the same response from the rest of the colleges, including Coimbatore Government Arts College. Besides, the staff treated us badly in some colleges.”
P Chandrasekar, an activist from Coimbatore, told TNIE, “This admission denial is indicating that the private colleges will not follow any government order.”When asked about it, BU vice-chancellor P Kaliraj told TNIE, “We will look into the issue and necessary steps will be taken.”
