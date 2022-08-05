Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem arms seizure: NIA begins probe on suspected LTTE sympathisers

Sources said M Naveen alias Naveen Chakravarthy (25) and J Sanjay Prakash (24) were intercepted by Salem police near the Puliyampatti bus stand in Omalur on May 19. 

Published: 05th August 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started investigating the seizure of arms and ammunition from two Salem youth, who were arrested in May on suspicion of being LTTE sympathisers.

Sources said M Naveen alias Naveen Chakravarthy (25) and J Sanjay Prakash (24) were intercepted by Salem police near the Puliyampatti bus stand in Omalur on May 19.  Police seized two country-made pistols, four bullets, gunpowder, knives, lighter, petrol, two walkie-talkies, masks and gloves from them. They were arrested and charged under Sections, 25 (1) (a), 25(1AA) and 25 (1B) (a) of the Arms Act and Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act.  

Later, police recovered material evidence related to the LTTE from their room, and the case was handed over to the Q branch in June. The Union Home Ministry ordered a transfer of the case to the NIA on July 22, and the agency took over the case on July 27. 

The NIA’s FIR says the two were inspired by the LTTE and wanted create a similar organization to wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu. The two are lodged in the Salem central prison and NIA is likely to take them into custody for questioning soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem National Investigation Agency LTTE
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp