Showers pound Coimbatore, highest in TN

The heavy rain triggered flash flood in Kaviaruvi near Aliyar, and the the Forest Department banned entry of public to the waterfalls.

Published: 05th August 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore received the highest average rainfall in the State, recording 45.07 mm, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. Water level in all major dams in the district are nearing their capacity as inflow has swelled.

According to a press release from the district administration, Chinnakallar received the highest rainfall of 142 mm rainfall followed by Valparai with 122 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.  On Thursday, there was moderate showers across the district. Coimbatore city witnessed incessant drizzling from the morning. The heavy rain triggered flash flood in Kaviaruvi near Aliyar, and the the Forest Department banned entry of public to the waterfalls.
In Nilgiris, red alert was issued and two units of the National Disaster Response Force and one unit of State Disaster Response Force were deployed. One unit of NDRF is stationed at Gudalur and another one at Kundah. Unit of SDRF is deployed at Ooty.  The Nilgiris district administration, said it has identified 283 danger zones across six taluks and 42 teams have been kept ready for relief work. As on Thursday evening, no rain related incidents were reported despite the moderate to heavy rainfall across the district.
Forest Minister K Ramachandran reviewed the situation near Avalache where a part of road got washed away in a flood. Rescue teams made arranges by putting sand-bags and temporarily restored the road.
In Tirupur, flood warning was issued to villages near Amaravathi river, as water level touched 88 feet and is expected to reach the full capacity of 90 feet soon. According to an official release, surplus water from the dam was discharged on Thursday evening. 
