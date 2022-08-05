Home States Tamil Nadu

TN reservoirs reach 86% of combined capacity

Ten dams, including Mettur, Veeranam and Gundar, are full; TN gets thrice the quantum of water from Karnataka

Published: 05th August 2022

Water gushing out from the Aliyar dam near Pollachi in Coimbatore

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The combined water storage level in 90 reservoirs across the State stood at 86.74% of their total capacity on Thursday, thanks to widespread, copious rains during the ongoing southwest monsoon season. 

While 10 reservoirs, including Mettur, Veeranam and Gundar, have attained their full capacity due to rains in catchment areas and heavy inflow from Karnataka, other dams have 70% to 90% water. On Thursday, out of the total capacity of 224.297 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet), the State’s reservoirs had 194.55 (tmcft) of water. 

According to a senior official, as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, Karnataka has to give 177.25 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu every year. In June and July, Karnataka must give 40.43 tmcft of water, but Tamil Nadu had received 138.14tmcft, which is nearly three times more, due to heavy rains in Karnataka. 

The official, however, said this excess water may ultimately had to be let into the sea as Tamil Nadu reservoirs are almost full and the northeast monsoon may bring more rainfall to the State. Irrigation and drinking water needs of Tamil Nadu, however, would be adequately met this year, he said.

