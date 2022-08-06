Home States Tamil Nadu

 82-year-old woman murdered, jewels stolen in Sulur

An elderly woman who was staying alone in her house at Sindhamani Pudur was found murdered on Friday.  

Published: 06th August 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 11:57 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:An elderly woman who was staying alone in her house at Sindhamani Pudur was found murdered on Friday.  

According to Sulur police, Sarojini (82), a widow, owned three houses and had rented out two. On Friday, neighbours did not see her come out even around noon and the milk packets remained at her doorstep.  The wife of a tenant went to check on her and found Sarojini dead.

The main door of the house was in tact which indicated that someone known to her had come inside. She was found gagged with tape and there were ligature marks on the body.  Police suspect someone close to her would have committed the murder. Valuables on her person and at home were missing. Police formed  three teams to investigate the case.  Saroojini’s husband Chinnasamy Naidu died seven years ago. She has two sons and a  daughter who live in Periyanaickenpalayam and Sulur.

In a similar incident, an 80-year-old businessman, T Ramakrishnan, who was living alone at Mullai Nagar near PN Pudur was tied up in the house and valuables stolen. Police said a few people approached Ramakrishnan on Thursday afternoon asking to rent out a portion and realised he was staying alone. They tied him up and took away Rs 28,000 cash and a mobile phone from him. Ramakrishnan was rescued by neighbours at night and he lodged a complaint with RS Puram police.

