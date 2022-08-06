Coimbatore Corp eyes Vellalore to build debris processing plant

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 06th August 2022

By Aravind Raj
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will soon establish a C&D (Construction & Demolition) waste plant to process building waste collected in the city.

Disposing building waste is a huge challenge for the CCMC as it is unable to stop people and companies from dumping in the open. To overcome the problem, the civic body has decided to set up its own C&D waste processing plant.

The CCMC is scouting for a suitable location to set up the plant and sources said the Vellalore dump yard is most likely to be finalised. Revealing the plans, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said one collection point will be set up in each of the five zones in the city. The waste would be converted into products such as paver blocks.

“The plant will be built at `2 crore under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) fund which is provided to the corporation every year. We are currently looking for a suitable location to set up the C&D plant. The Vellalore dump yard premises is also being considered for the project.”

