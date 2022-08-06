Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t pay those claiming to be from MKU for documents: V-C

Students should exercise caution before sending money to unknown persons claiming to be from Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), said J Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Published: 06th August 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University College. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Students should exercise caution before sending money to unknown persons claiming to be from Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), said J Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university. Recently, several students had raised complaints that some persons collected money from them through online payment portals under the pretext of issuing MKU degree certificates.

Following an MKU academic council meeting on Friday, Kumar met media persons and said the varsity will take no responsibility for students making payments to unknown persons. “We inquired with the dispatch section and warned  not to disclosed students’ details to anyone. A few staff were shuffled from their sections following the incident. The varsity will not lodge any police complaint on the issue, and we will sort it out internally. We will also immediately take steps to issue certificates to those who fall prey to the miscreants,” he added

Referring to the issue of collecting affiliation fees from affiliated colleges, the V-C said, “Though the case is pending in the court, MKU has got some new inputs from vice-chancellors of other universities. We will be filing a revised affidavit soon. Steps have also been taken to fill vacancies in the syndicate.”

‘Need justice for students who paid for certificates’
Madurai: Seeking justice for the students conned by a person in the name of Deputy Registrar Selvam, Save Madurai Kamaraj University Coalition Secretary R Murali and President A Srinivasan said criminal proceedings are still pending against the officials and employees who issued over 500 bogus certificates from Directorate of Distance Education. “It is upsetting that none of those involved were punished for selling answer scripts in scrap shops. It shows the administrators’ incompetence in their duty. This is just the tip of the iceberg as hundreds of DDE students, still face challenges to get their certificates. Employees are unkind towards them on the redressal of their grievances,” read a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp