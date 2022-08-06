Don’t pay those claiming to be from MKU for documents: V-C

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Students should exercise caution before sending money to unknown persons claiming to be from Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), said J Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university. Recently, several students had raised complaints that some persons collected money from them through online payment portals under the pretext of issuing MKU degree certificates.

Following an MKU academic council meeting on Friday, Kumar met media persons and said the varsity will take no responsibility for students making payments to unknown persons. “We inquired with the dispatch section and warned not to disclosed students’ details to anyone. A few staff were shuffled from their sections following the incident. The varsity will not lodge any police complaint on the issue, and we will sort it out internally. We will also immediately take steps to issue certificates to those who fall prey to the miscreants,” he added

Referring to the issue of collecting affiliation fees from affiliated colleges, the V-C said, “Though the case is pending in the court, MKU has got some new inputs from vice-chancellors of other universities. We will be filing a revised affidavit soon. Steps have also been taken to fill vacancies in the syndicate.”

‘Need justice for students who paid for certificates’

Madurai: Seeking justice for the students conned by a person in the name of Deputy Registrar Selvam, Save Madurai Kamaraj University Coalition Secretary R Murali and President A Srinivasan said criminal proceedings are still pending against the officials and employees who issued over 500 bogus certificates from Directorate of Distance Education. “It is upsetting that none of those involved were punished for selling answer scripts in scrap shops. It shows the administrators’ incompetence in their duty. This is just the tip of the iceberg as hundreds of DDE students, still face challenges to get their certificates. Employees are unkind towards them on the redressal of their grievances,” read a statement.

MADURAI: Students should exercise caution before sending money to unknown persons claiming to be from Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), said J Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university. Recently, several students had raised complaints that some persons collected money from them through online payment portals under the pretext of issuing MKU degree certificates. Following an MKU academic council meeting on Friday, Kumar met media persons and said the varsity will take no responsibility for students making payments to unknown persons. “We inquired with the dispatch section and warned not to disclosed students’ details to anyone. A few staff were shuffled from their sections following the incident. The varsity will not lodge any police complaint on the issue, and we will sort it out internally. We will also immediately take steps to issue certificates to those who fall prey to the miscreants,” he added Referring to the issue of collecting affiliation fees from affiliated colleges, the V-C said, “Though the case is pending in the court, MKU has got some new inputs from vice-chancellors of other universities. We will be filing a revised affidavit soon. Steps have also been taken to fill vacancies in the syndicate.” ‘Need justice for students who paid for certificates’ Madurai: Seeking justice for the students conned by a person in the name of Deputy Registrar Selvam, Save Madurai Kamaraj University Coalition Secretary R Murali and President A Srinivasan said criminal proceedings are still pending against the officials and employees who issued over 500 bogus certificates from Directorate of Distance Education. “It is upsetting that none of those involved were punished for selling answer scripts in scrap shops. It shows the administrators’ incompetence in their duty. This is just the tip of the iceberg as hundreds of DDE students, still face challenges to get their certificates. Employees are unkind towards them on the redressal of their grievances,” read a statement.