Encroachments on Marudhur lake: 15 houses and one temple razed

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Following a recent Madras High Court order to remove encroachments on waterbodies, the district administration demolished 15 houses and a temple along Marudhur lake in Villupuram on Friday.

Residents allege they have not received alternate settlements, and have nowhere to go. Several protested against the demolition of the temple as Friday was auspicious in the Tamil month of Aadi.

About 400 families have been residing in Mani Nagar near the lake for over 30 years, said locals. They claimed  all of them had built cement houses without a patta but paid water and land taxes. However, four months ago, the administration asked them to vacate the area.

In January this year, the HC ordered the State government to take cognisance of waterbody encroachments, and remove them sooner. In March, the administration sent an eviction notice to residents, said sources. On August 1 the HC warned the government that it would be restrained to summon the Chief Secretary if the orders issued were not implemented.

Subsequently, on Friday, the administration set to demolish the houses. According to a 40-year-old resident, Dass, "We petitioned the higher education minister about the issue and he ensured alternative patta or houses will be given sooner." But we got nothing except the demolition, he added.

Another 50-year-old woman whose house was reduced to pieces told TNIE, "Without an alternate resettlement assurance, the government demolished my house. Where will I and my family go? Is the government telling us to die by denying a place to live?"

Collector D Mohan said the demolition drive was initiated after the HC ordered collectors to remove encroachments. He assured alternative arrangements will be discussed with officials and resolved. 

