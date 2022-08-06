Heavy rains: Over 4k people in TN shifted to relief camps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said a total of 4,035 persons have been relocated to relief camps in ten districts. In a press statement, the minister said the State received 256.3 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 4 which was 99% higher than the normal.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 16 districts, including Coimbatore, Dharmapuri and Thiruvallur, witnessed heavy rain. A total of 49 relief centres have been established in 10 districts. He said monitoring officers have been sent to the districts where very heavy rain is expected.

Following the discharge of 7,000 cusec of water from Bhavani Sagar dam, warning messages have been sent to 89,692 mobile phones of people living near river banks through the Common Alert Protocol (CAP). District and State control rooms are open round the clock and the public can reach them on toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 respectively. People can also register complaints by sending WhatsApp messages to 94458-69848, the minister added.

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Trichy, Nilgiris and Namakkal districts while six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been kept ready in Trichy, Erode, Namakkal, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.



