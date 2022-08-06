IMH inmates get CM’s insurance cards, scheme to be extended across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A first in TN, the health department has begun issuing Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) cards to the inmates of government Institute of Mental Health (IMH). As part of launching the scheme, Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over the cards to 10 inmates at an event organised at the IMH on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanan said 520 IMH inmates would be given the CMCHIS cards. The government would also take steps to extend the benefit to the inmates of the other 43 government rehabilitation centres across TN in phases.

Beneficiaries are eligible for a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh. For organ transplant, the cover is Rs 15-`22 lakh. The health department did not insist on proof of residence or income to enrol the inmates into the scheme.

Dr P Poorna Chandrika, Director of IMH, said that the process to enrol inmates into the scheme began three years ago and that many who had been included in the list either moved out or reunited with their families. The government, as such, should check the list and send the cards to their addresses.

Subramanian also inaugurated an exclusive Opioid Substitution Therapy Centre for drug addiction treatment, built at the IMH in association with Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society (Tansacs). Drug-addiction treatment would also help prevent spread of HIV and other diseases as addicts tend to take drugs with the same syringe, the minister said.

The exclusive facility was established at Rs 11 lakh at the out patient department of IMD. So far, 400 people were registered for opioid addiction treatment at the institute. Of these, five are people living with HIV and two have TB.

