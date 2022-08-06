Kerala CM Pinarayi urges Stalin to draw water from Mullaiperiyar dam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin on Friday urging him to draw water from the Mullaiperiyar dam as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in several districts in the neighbouring state.

In his letter, Vijayan said Kerala has been experiencing heavy rain for the last few days. “The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a red alert in several districts in Kerala including Idukki and the water level of the Mullaiperiyar dam is nearing 136 ft. If the situation persists, there will be a drastic rise in the water level in the dam due to the heavy inflow,” he said.

He further added, “Due to the precarious situation at Mullaiperiyar dam catchment area I seek your urgent intervention to regulate the water discharge so that we can steadily bring down the water level to a safe point,” he said.

Vijayan further urged Stalin to enable the Kerala government to take precautionary measures for ensuring the safety of the people residing downstream of Mullaiperiyar dam.

