Home States Tamil Nadu

No forcible mining activity on private lands, says Indian Rare Earths Limited

However, nearly 1,050 hectares of the proposed mining area are owned by non-government entities. IREL functioning under the purview of the DAE, has an annual production capacity of 1.14 lakh tonnes.

Published: 06th August 2022 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for represtational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

Image for represtational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Even as a section of Kanniyakumari district residents has been vehemently objecting to the Union government’s approval for the Indian Rare Earths Limited's (IREL) proposal to mine beach sand minerals (BSM) on 1,144.06 hectares of land, the IREL has said no mining activity will be carried out forcibly on private lands.
 
However, nearly 1,050 hectares of the proposed mining area are owned by non-government entities. IREL functioning under the purview of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), has an annual mineral production capacity of 1.14 lakh tonnes.  

But, the Miniratna-1 company has been producing only an average of 60,000 tonnes annually for the past two decades due to a lack of raw materials. With the government enterprise getting approvals for mining heavy minerals after 21 years, the public has been raising concerns and objections. Their main worry pertains to forcible acquisition
of land.

Activist Kurumbanai Berlin of Neithal Makkal Iyakkam said BSM mining along the shorelines had led to inward sea erosion for over 200 metres in the last two decades.

“The sand dunes that act as natural barriers along the shore are removed by the beach sand miners, and agriculture activities have been affected due to the seawater intrusion. The separation of heavy minerals also leads to an increased rate of mortality among coastal villagers,” he said in a petition seeking cancellation of the project approval.

The public in the region also fears that the erstwhile private miners might take advantage of the mining operations carried out by the government entity. “No public hearing has been held yet. How will we ascertain that a government company is undertaking the operations? What if they sub-contract the mining operations to erstwhile BSM mining barons who devastated our region?” a coastal resident asked.

Responding to concerns among residents that BSM mining might raise radiation in the region, the Indian Rare Earths Limited authorities claimed this type of mining would actually reduce the radiation levels significantly in the region as per research findings of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre’s (BARC) Health Physics Division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IREL Kanniyakumari BSM mining beach sand mining
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp