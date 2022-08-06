Oocyte sale: Govt's order to seal Erode hospital upheld by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday upheld Tamil Nadu government’s action to seal the scan centre of a private hospital in Erode in connection with the illegal sale of oocytes and stayed the order of a single judge directing authorities to de-seal the facility. The bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy concurred with the contentions of Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran that the government had the authority to seal even without giving a 15-day notice to Sudha Hospital. The AAG also said oocytes were extracted from a girl nine times and three people have already been arrested from the racket. The judges said the single judge should not have failed to appreciate the fact that a dangerous situation had arisen due to the illegal sale of oocytes and quashed the single judge’s order. Justice Abdul Quddhose, on July 21, 2022, stayed the Directorate of Medical Services from sealing the hospital’s scan centre, on a writ petition filed by the hospital, on the grounds of failure of authorities to issue a notice and cite reasons for the action.