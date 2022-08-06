Home States Tamil Nadu

Oocyte sale: Govt's order to seal Erode hospital upheld by Madras HC

The AAG also said oocytes were extracted from a girl nine times and three people have already been arrested from the racket.

Published: 06th August 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday upheld Tamil Nadu government’s action to seal the scan centre of a private hospital in Erode in connection with the illegal sale of oocytes and stayed the order of a single judge directing authorities to de-seal the facility.

The bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy concurred with the contentions of Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran that the government had the authority to seal even without giving a 15-day notice to Sudha Hospital. The AAG also said oocytes were extracted from a girl nine times and three people have already been arrested from the racket.

The judges said the single judge should not have failed to appreciate the fact that a dangerous situation had arisen due to the illegal sale of oocytes and quashed the single judge’s order. Justice Abdul Quddhose, on July 21, 2022, stayed the Directorate of Medical Services from sealing the hospital’s scan centre, on a writ petition filed by the hospital, on the grounds of failure of authorities to issue a notice and cite reasons for the action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Erode oocytes
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp