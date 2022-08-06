Parents demand reconstruction of British-era Adi Dravidar welfare primary school in Alathur

P Thiruselvam By

TIRUCHY: Children studying in an Adi Dravidar welfare school built during the British era at Alathur are suffering owing to a lack of proper infrastructure. The school, which is currently functioning from an old library building, lacks basic facilities, parents rued.

According to sources, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School was built in 1944, and was later improved during the regime of former chief minister K Kamaraj. The school initially had over 300 students on its rolls, but the number started to dwindle owing to lack of adequate facilities.

Currently, 70 students are studying in the school. It was a long-standing demand of residents that the tiled roof building be demolished and a stronger concrete structure be built. Following this demand, the building was demolished six months ago. However, a new building is yet to be constructed and the school has been functioning from an old library building.

Children are experiencing much difficulties as the building lacks basic facilities like drinking water and toilets, sources said. Recently, parents of the children submitted a petition at the Collectorate and with the chief minister special cell demanding a new building for the school. However, no action has been taken so far. C Shanmugavel, a resident of Alathur, said, "My brother's son is studying in Class 4.

The library building does not have even a single toilet. This leads to open defecation. In addition, there is no place to cook nutritional meals. During rains, the roof leaks. The classrooms lack adequate lighting and proper blackboards." Another resident, A Sellamuthu, said, "This building does not have enough space for students. Some children are forced to sit outside.

As there is no drinking water facility, children are forced to bring water from home every day. The enrolment has been decreasing by the year. A new building with all facilities should be constructed immediately. As this school is over 70 years old, it has to be upgraded.

The school ground has also been encroached upon, which should be retrieved immediately." When contacted, Tiruchy Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer S Saravanan told TNIE, "I took charge recently. I will check the matter and take action."

