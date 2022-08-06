Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 300 crore for paddy warehouses: R Sakkarapani

Talking to reporters after inspecting an open cover and plinth (CAP) storage in Munnayampatti, where paddy procured from Direct Procurement Centres is stored, he said,

Published: 06th August 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The government is trying to do away with open storage points | file photo

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: The government has sanctioned around Rs 300 crore to construct warehouses with a capacity to store 3 lakh tonnes of paddy, Food Minister R Sakkarapani said on Friday.

Talking to reporters after inspecting an open cover and plinth (CAP) storage in Munnayampatti, where paddy procured from Direct Procurement Centres is stored, he said, “There are around 103 open CAP storages in the State where paddy bags are kept covered by tarpaulin.

The government has decided to do away with these open storage points. In the first phase, semi-godowns with a capacity of 3 lakh tonnes will be built. Most of these will be constructed in the Cauvery delta districts. In Thanjavur, such godowns will be constructed at Pillayarpatti, Chennampatti and Thittakudi with a total capacity of 58,000 tonnes.”

There is a proposal to send paddy procured from farmers directly from DPCs to hulling agents, instead of storing them at CAP storage points. A decision in this regard will be taken soon, he added. The government has already sanctioned the construction of 13 modern rice mills under the public-private partnership mode.

Orders have been issued to six mills, out of which two mills each with 500-tonne-per-day hulling capacity are coming up in the Thanjavur district. Similarly, two mills are coming up in Tiruvarur district, and one each in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts. Orders for other mills will be issued soon, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sakkarapani
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp